Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the information services provider will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $5.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.06.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %

Alphabet stock opened at $107.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.63. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $122.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.9% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 49,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 3,005.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 65,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

