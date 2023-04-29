Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Itafos Inc. (CVE:IFOS – Get Rating) were up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.92 and last traded at C$1.92. Approximately 9,208 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 69,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.89.

Itafos Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of C$362.63 million, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of -1.11.

Itafos Company Profile

Itafos Inc operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, ammonium polyphosphate, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and sulfuric acid.

