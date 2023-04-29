iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Short Interest Down 34.5% in April

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 924,200 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the March 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 376,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.97. 418,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,062. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.05. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a twelve month low of $17.77 and a twelve month high of $38.17. The stock has a market cap of $258.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Get iShares MSCI Turkey ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $720,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $890,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,000. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.