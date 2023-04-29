iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $73.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

