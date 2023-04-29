iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the March 31st total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,079,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.11. 650,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,849. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day moving average is $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESGE. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 266.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 430.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.