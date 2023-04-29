iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the March 31st total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 251.4% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.04. 37,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,945. The firm has a market cap of $445.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 52 week low of $44.82 and a 52 week high of $61.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.75.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.