iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $415.50. 1,395,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,214,463. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $404.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.68. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $434.03. The company has a market cap of $312.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

