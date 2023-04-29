Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Price Target Increased to $5.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Iris Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Compass Point upped their price objective on Iris Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Iris Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.07.

Iris Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IREN opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52. Iris Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

Institutional Trading of Iris Energy

Iris Energy ( NASDAQ:IREN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $13.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 million. On average, analysts predict that Iris Energy will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IREN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Iris Energy by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 65,761 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 53,226 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 62,871.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,335,000. 14.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iris Energy

(Get Rating)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

See Also

