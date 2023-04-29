IoTeX (IOTX) Trading Up 6.9% This Week

IoTeX (IOTX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. IoTeX has a total market cap of $239.48 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About IoTeX

IoTeX (IOTX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 23rd, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,447,968,389 coins and its circulating supply is 9,447,968,385 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. IoTeX’s official website is www.iotex.io. The official message board for IoTeX is iotex.io/blog. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX is a privacy-focused blockchain infrastructure for the Internet of Things (IoT) that aims to enable autonomous device coordination and create an open ecosystem for people and IoT devices to interact with proper incentives. It is based on Ethereum and uses the Roll-DPoS consensus mechanism for instant finality and high throughput to support millions of devices. The team includes over 30 researchers and engineers and the network has over 100 delegates and is fully open-source. The IOTX token is used for transactions, staking, governance, and registering new devices on the network. The IoTeX ecosystem includes projects such as Ucam, Pebble, Mimo DEX, and IoTeX Scout, among others. The team is headquartered in Silicon Valley and includes former Google, Facebook, and Uber employees.”

