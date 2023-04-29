Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for April 29th (AQMS, CACI, CHD, DKL, HEP, HLX, HST, KDP, LQDT, LYG)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, April 29th:
Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
CACI International (NYSE:CACI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
New Gold (NYSE:NGD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.