Investec Lowers Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEGY) to Hold

Investec lowered shares of Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ITEGY stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48. Hyve Group has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $0.82.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences and other related activities. The firm offers content marketing, website designing, channel campaigns and marketing automation services. It operates through the following segments: Global Brands, Asia, Central Asia, Eastern & Southern Europe, Russia and UK.

