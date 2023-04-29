Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB) Short Interest Up 144.7% in April

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 144.7% from the March 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,235,000 after buying an additional 134,907 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth about $3,685,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,283,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,518,000 after buying an additional 84,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 236.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 275,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 193,682 shares in the last quarter. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:IVCB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.57. The stock had a trading volume of 899 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,981. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $11.39.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

