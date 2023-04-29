Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 346,323 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 284% from the previous session’s volume of 90,171 shares.The stock last traded at $150.65 and had previously closed at $148.63.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

