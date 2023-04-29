Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,695 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,193,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,739 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $22,149,000. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,402,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,662,000 after purchasing an additional 79,037 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 1,341,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,996,000 after purchasing an additional 106,740 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,239,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 621,387 shares during the period.

PGX opened at $11.65 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $13.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

