InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.59-$1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised InvenTrust Properties from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on InvenTrust Properties from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of IVT traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,256. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average of $23.68. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.37. InvenTrust Properties has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of InvenTrust Properties

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.2155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth $3,915,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth $274,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth $1,310,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth $271,000. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties includes grocery-anchored community, neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

