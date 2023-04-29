Insider Selling: The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) CAO Sells $49,320.00 in Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brian J. Wendling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 29th, Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $235,620.07.

The Liberty Braves Group Trading Down 3.2 %

BATRK opened at $38.02 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $39.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.14 million. On average, analysts forecast that The Liberty Braves Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BATRK. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 55,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter valued at $194,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 89,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 400,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,009,000 after acquiring an additional 59,505 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

