Insider Buying: Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) insider Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 9,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$4,050.00.

On Monday, January 30th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$4,300.00.

Nighthawk Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NHK remained flat at C$0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. 864,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,431. The firm has a market capitalization of C$84.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.16. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.26 and a 1 year high of C$0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.41.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold ( TSE:NHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post 0.0166102 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

