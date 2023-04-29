Insider Buying: Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Director Buys 14,000 Shares of Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) Director Joshua Horowitz bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $37,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 208,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,853.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joshua Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 26th, Joshua Horowitz bought 6,244 shares of Barnwell Industries stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $16,671.48.

BRN stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 million, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.52.

Barnwell Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:BRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 53.58%. The company had revenue of $7.51 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Barnwell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 8.22%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Barnwell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Barnwell Industries by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Barnwell Industries by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 83,286 shares during the last quarter. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BRN shares. TheStreet upgraded Barnwell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Barnwell Industries in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

