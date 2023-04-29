Injective Protocol (INJ) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $129.43 Million

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. In the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for about $8.40 or 0.00028685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $672.37 million and $129.43 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol’s genesis date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,005,555 tokens. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Injective Protocol is injective.com. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Injective Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective is a blockchain platform built for finance that provides developers with a decentralized orderbook and offers instant transaction finality. Its ecosystem is focused on providing an excellent user experience and empowering individuals by facilitating unrestricted access to financial tools and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

