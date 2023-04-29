IndiGG Price Tops $0.0308 on Exchanges (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 29th. IndiGG has a market capitalization of $123.60 million and $28,895.74 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IndiGG has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IndiGG

IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

