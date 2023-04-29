Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Short Interest Down 15.1% in April

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the March 31st total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 837,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on NARI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $1,616,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,227,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,385,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $1,616,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,227,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,385,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $686,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,316,240 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Inari Medical during the first quarter worth $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Inari Medical during the first quarter worth $48,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Inari Medical by 40.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.42. The stock had a trading volume of 388,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,611. Inari Medical has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $86.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.84.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $107.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

