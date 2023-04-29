Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IMVT. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Immunovant from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Immunovant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of IMVT opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.32. Immunovant has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $51,841.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,848,814.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $51,841.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,848,814.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $52,269.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,384,018.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,408 shares of company stock worth $145,774. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Immunovant by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Immunovant by 205.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Immunovant by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 32.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

