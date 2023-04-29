IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,437 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $11,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $215,702,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,838 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,103,000. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 335.9% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 675,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,895,000 after acquiring an additional 520,328 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,536.0% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 356,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,434,000 after acquiring an additional 343,328 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.16. 717,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,807. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.04 and a 52-week high of $104.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.70.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.