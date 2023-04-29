IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 1,797 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $15,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after buying an additional 14,355 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,604,000 after acquiring an additional 25,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $145.14. 2,965,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,279,708. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $155.71. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.82.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.