IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 14,224 Shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,224 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF were worth $8,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALTL. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 267.2% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 439,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 319,540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,222,000 after purchasing an additional 214,505 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 23,398.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 165,195 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 48.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 97,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,496,000.

Get Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF alerts:

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.45. 651,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,391. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.36 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.97. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a one year low of $34.16 and a one year high of $45.44.

About Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.