IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 12,491.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,164 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.19% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,947,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,734,000 after purchasing an additional 98,842 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,225,000 after acquiring an additional 58,406 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 45,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SGOV remained flat at $100.56 during trading on Friday. 2,363,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,378,760. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.96 and a twelve month high of $100.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.28.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

