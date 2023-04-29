IFP Advisors Inc Buys 66,514 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 233,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,514 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 44,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.18. 815,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,554. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.00.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

