ICON Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001026 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ICON has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. ICON has a market cap of $286.24 million and approximately $11.17 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 955,642,760 coins and its circulating supply is 955,642,863 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

