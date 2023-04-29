ICON Achieves Market Capitalization of $286.83 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 29th. In the last week, ICON has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a market cap of $286.83 million and approximately $16.14 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001023 BTC on exchanges.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 955,632,588 coins and its circulating supply is 955,632,592 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 955,625,209.5457414 with 955,625,209.4215379 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.30042808 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $24,678,397.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

