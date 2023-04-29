Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $28.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $28.13.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Humana from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $597.37.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $530.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $502.89 and a 200-day moving average of $511.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana has a 12-month low of $410.87 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The company has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.38%.

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Humana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Humana by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

