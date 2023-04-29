Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.14 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG traded down $5.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.40. The company had a trading volume of 562,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,506. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $104.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Hub Group had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. UBS Group downgraded Hub Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on Hub Group from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

