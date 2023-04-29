Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.14 billion.
Shares of NASDAQ HUBG traded down $5.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.40. The company had a trading volume of 562,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,506. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $104.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Hub Group had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
