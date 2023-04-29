Hop Protocol (HOP) Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. In the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hop Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges. Hop Protocol has a market cap of $8.54 million and $701,062.74 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

