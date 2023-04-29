Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Honeywell International updated its FY23 guidance to $9.00-9.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $9.55-$9.80 EPS.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $199.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.54. The firm has a market cap of $133.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Honeywell International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Honeywell International by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after acquiring an additional 187,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HON. UBS Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.