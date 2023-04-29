Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Honeywell International updated its FY23 guidance to $9.00-9.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $9.55-$9.80 EPS.
Honeywell International Stock Performance
Shares of HON stock opened at $199.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.54. The firm has a market cap of $133.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09.
Honeywell International Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on HON. UBS Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.
Honeywell International Company Profile
Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.
Recommended Stories
