Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases 900 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.75. 4,604,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,219,878. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.98.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

