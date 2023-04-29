Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases 117 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,503 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 487.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,830,000 after buying an additional 1,785,322 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 81.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,781,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $314,277,000 after buying an additional 1,698,312 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 187.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $194,926,000 after buying an additional 1,528,375 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 221.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after buying an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 260.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $143,158,000 after buying an additional 1,243,900 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of NIKE from a "mixed" rating to a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of NIKE from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NIKE Stock Up 0.8 %

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,421,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,451. The company has a market capitalization of $194.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

