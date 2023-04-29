Hollencrest Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,719 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 9.7% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $78,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $322.56. 59,712,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,799,020. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $334.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $307.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

