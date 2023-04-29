Holistic Financial Partners Purchases 1,326 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Holistic Financial Partners grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $1,626,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 4.0 %
NASDAQ:WBD traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.61. 16,862,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,378,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average is $12.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $20.08.
Warner Bros. Discovery Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
