Holistic Financial Partners Purchases 1,326 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Holistic Financial Partners grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $1,626,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WBD traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.61. 16,862,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,378,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average is $12.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $20.08.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBD. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

