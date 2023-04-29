Holistic Financial Partners Has $482,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Holistic Financial Partners lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,298 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 13,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $5.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $277.49. The stock had a trading volume of 29,221,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,890,836. The company has a market capitalization of $685.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.48, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $281.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $255.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.65.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.79.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

