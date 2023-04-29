Holistic Financial Partners Buys 142 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Holistic Financial Partners raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,178 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.6% of Holistic Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.88.

UNH stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $492.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,398,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $486.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.65. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $449.70 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

