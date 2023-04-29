HF Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000. Mastercard accounts for about 1.4% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,926,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $6.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $380.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,107,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,203. The stock has a market cap of $362.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $360.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.59.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 612,137 shares of company stock worth $226,379,020 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.89.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

