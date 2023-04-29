Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0895 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Hexagon AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Hexagon AB (publ) Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HXGBY opened at $11.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95. Hexagon AB has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $13.16.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on HXGBY shares. Berenberg Bank cut Hexagon AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC cut shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Hexagon AB engages in the provision of sensor, software, and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment is composed of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

