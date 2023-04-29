Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases 159 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,282,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,848,000 after acquiring an additional 302,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,043,000 after buying an additional 1,875,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,151,000 after buying an additional 1,448,364 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,163,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,854,000 after buying an additional 165,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,065,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,446,000 after buying an additional 13,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LHX. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE LHX opened at $195.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.73 and a 52 week high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 83.36%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Articles

