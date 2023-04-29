Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $387,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,313 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.2% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 37.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,478,000 after acquiring an additional 84,020 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $329.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $379.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

