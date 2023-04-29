Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $278,000 Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,193,356. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,193,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,000 shares of company stock worth $5,016,640. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Micron Technology Trading Up 4.0 %

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. New Street Research upped their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.59.

Shares of MU stock opened at $64.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $75.41. The company has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.06 and its 200 day moving average is $57.32.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading

