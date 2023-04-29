Heritage Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CBRE Group were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 976.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in CBRE Group by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

NYSE CBRE opened at $76.66 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.68 and its 200 day moving average is $77.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

