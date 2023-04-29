Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.77.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Scotiabank lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $85,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $85,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 21,817 shares of company stock valued at $506,099 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 3.6 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,987,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,668,000 after purchasing an additional 379,702 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,148,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,292,000 after purchasing an additional 332,430 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,590,000. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 13,395,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,867 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,060,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,867,000 after purchasing an additional 160,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $524.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 24.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

