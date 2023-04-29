HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (ASX:HCW) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (ASX:HCW – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, April 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, April 30th.

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.79, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT

In other HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT news, insider David Di Pilla 23,703,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. In related news, insider Christopher Roberts bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.58 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$63,200.00 ($42,416.11). Also, insider David Di Pilla 23,703,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. 22.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT operates as a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning healthcare and wellness property assets in Australia. It invests in a portfolio of healthcare property assets, including hospitals, aged care, childcare, government, life sciences and research, primary care, and wellness property assets, as well as other healthcare and wellness property adjacencies.

