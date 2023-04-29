Head-To-Head Analysis: Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) & Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO)

Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY – Get Rating) and Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pernod Ricard and Vita Coco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pernod Ricard $12.06 billion 4.94 $2.25 billion N/A N/A Vita Coco $427.79 million 2.84 $7.81 million $0.14 154.65

Pernod Ricard has higher revenue and earnings than Vita Coco.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Pernod Ricard has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vita Coco has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pernod Ricard and Vita Coco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pernod Ricard N/A N/A N/A Vita Coco 1.83% 11.59% 7.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pernod Ricard and Vita Coco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pernod Ricard 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vita Coco 0 0 6 0 3.00

Vita Coco has a consensus target price of $18.43, indicating a potential downside of 14.88%. Given Vita Coco’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vita Coco is more favorable than Pernod Ricard.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Pernod Ricard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Vita Coco shares are held by institutional investors. 51.5% of Vita Coco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vita Coco beats Pernod Ricard on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pernod Ricard

(Get Rating)

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P. Wiser's, Jacob's Creek, Jameson, Jefferson's, Kahlúa, Kenwood, KI NO BI, Lillet, Long John, L'Orbe, Lot No. 40, Malfy, Malibu, Martell, Method & Madness, Midleton Very Rare, Minttu, Monkey 47, Mumm, Olmeca, Ostoya, Passport Scotch, Pastis 51, Pernod, Perrier-Jouët, Plymouth Gin, Powers, Rabbit Hole, Ramazzotti, Redbreast, Ricard, Royal Salute, Royal Stag, Scapa, Seagram's Gin, Secret Speyside, Smooth Ambler, Something Special, St Hugo, Stoneleigh, Suze, The Glenlivet, TX, Wyborowa, and Ysios. It also provides non-alcoholic beverages under the brands Ceder's, Suze Tonic 0%, Cinzano Spritz 0%, Pacific, Campo Viejo Sparkling 0%, and Jacob's Creek Unvined. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Vita Coco

(Get Rating)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, convenience, e-commerce, and foodservice channels. In addition, the company supplies coconut water and coconut oil categories to retailers. The company was formerly known as All Market Inc. and changed its name to The Vita Coco Company, Inc. in September 2021.The Vita Coco Company, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.