HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $345.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $310.00 to $345.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $256.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Argus increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $296.83.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA stock opened at $287.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $294.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.13.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,204,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,632 shares of company stock worth $23,978,883. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.