Hannover Rück SE to Issue Dividend of $0.40 (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.4037 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

Shares of HVRRY opened at $106.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of $65.98 and a 52 week high of $106.53. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.67.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The Property and Casualty Reinsurance segment refers to lines of business concerned with the insurance of property, such as liability, fire, hail or marine insurance.

